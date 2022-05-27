Advertisement

Nearly 1,500 pounds of meth seized at the Canadian border

Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations...
Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Bellingham Marine Branch said they seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning southwest of Stuart Island.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (Gray News) – Marine Interdiction Agents seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning from Stuart Island in Washington state.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents discovered the meth during an outbound inspection of a boat in U.S. waters about half a mile from the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Agents said they found 28 duffle bags full of meth wrapped in cellophane and arrested the Canadian citizen piloting the boat.

“Due to the vigilance and exceptional skills of our Marine Interdiction Agents, the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch was able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from harming members of our communities,” said Jeremy Thompson, director of Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Air and Marine Branch.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 10,000 customers of Chugach Electric Association were without power Wednesday evening.
Power restored after widespread outage hits Anchorage residents
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal of Ted Stevens Anchorage International...
Alaska Airlines pilots vote to strike if contract negotiations not resolved
The Caribou Fire near Homer reached over 13 acres Wednesday night but is 20% contained with no...
Homer wildfire reaches 13 acres as crews maintain barrier between homes
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
Biden to address Naval grads amid Texas, Ukraine backdrop
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO: Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox in more than 20 countries
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
Jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
A dream came true for Abraham Maldonado during a special graduation ceremony at Boone High...
High schooler with terminal brain cancer gets dying wish to graduate
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east