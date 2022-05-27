Advertisement

Sheriff: Deputies raid cockfighting event; 10 men arrested, 36 roosters seized

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports that 10 men were arrested for participating in a...
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports that 10 men were arrested for participating in a cockfighting event.(stefanofiorentino via canva)
By Gary Bass and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas broke up a cockfighting event last week and detained nearly 20 people in the raid.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports a tip came in about the cockfighting event happening on private property on May 20.

Several agencies, including the Grapeland Police Department and deputies from Houston County, responded, as reported by KTRE.

According to the sheriff’s office, about 17 men were detained, with 10 of them arrested and charged with cockfighting, which is a felony in Texas. Spectators were also charged with misdemeanors.

Authorities released the names of the men who were arrested: Leonardo Aranjo, Andrew Flores, Ignacio Garcia, Carlos Gonzalez, Jesus Jasso, Raphael Lemus, Jose Lemus, Orlando Martinez-Toledo, Juan Rocha and Patrick Wilkinson.

The sheriff’s office reports that 10 vehicles were towed from the scene, with cockfighting equipment, 36 live roosters, and a large sum of money seized.

“If you fight roosters in Houston County, you’re going to lose more than just the fight,” Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove shared on social media.

Copyright 2022 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 10,000 customers of Chugach Electric Association were without power Wednesday evening.
Power restored after widespread outage hits Anchorage residents
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal of Ted Stevens Anchorage International...
Alaska Airlines pilots vote to strike if contract negotiations not resolved
The Caribou Fire near Homer reached over 13 acres Wednesday night but is 20% contained with no...
Homer wildfire reaches 13 acres as crews maintain barrier between homes
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby
A sign warning park-goers about river otters in Anchorage.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game warns of aggressive river otters at Conner’s Bog

Latest News

Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you the FastCast for May 27, 2022.
FastCast May 27
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
The Caribou Fire near Homer reached over 13 acres Thursday night but is 20% contained with no...
Alaska Division of Forestry alerts of high fire danger statewide heading into Memorial Day weekend
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe