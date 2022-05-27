Advertisement

Warm and dry and fire danger is high

Red Flag Warnings in effect Friday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:22 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures in the 70S are set to arrive in earnest as we hit Friday and move through the Memorial Day weekend.

High pressure is providing the clearing skies. A dry and warm air mass will take up the space over much of mainland areas. The exception will be the northern coasts as moisture works its way over the top of the ridge.

The danger with this weather is the high fire danger. Dry conditions, and no rain in the forecast, prompted a Red Flag Warning for Anchorage, parts of southcentral to Bristol Bay, and in the interior Friday. Relative humidity will be low, and winds are expected to increase in the afternoon hours.

Anchorage is also awaiting its first official 70 degree reading. The city typically hits that reading of 70 degrees on June 6th , but the trend is showing the 70 degree mark showing up earlier and earlier.

Hot spot for Alaska Wednesday was Tanana at 71 degrees and the coldest temperature goes to Savoonga at 28 degrees.

