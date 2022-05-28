Alaska State Troopers recommend travelers create a “Safety Plan” before traveling this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Evelyn Duttolyn spent Friday afternoon setting up her campground with her daughter at Bird Creek. Dutton and her seven children are planning, like many other families this Memorial Day weekend, to spend time outside enjoying Alaska.

“We’re out here enjoying the good weather, the sunshine, and the mountains and cool breeze,” Dutton said. “Pretty soon I will have the rest of my kids here, set up tenting and late night stories and late night trip to the bathroom.”

Dutton was a Girl Scout and loved camping. Now, she passes on her love to her children by going on yearly camping trips. One of her family traditions includes Memorial Day Weekend camping trip. As a seasoned camper, she comes to the campground prepared. Each year, she has a set of safety tips she follows to have a successful camping trip.

“I always bring a first aid kit, and your bug dope, your sunscreen. All that kind of stuff. Usually keep some bear spray, because you never know,” Dutton said.

It is all part of her safety plan. Something that the Alaska State Troopers are encouraging other Alaskans and visitors to implement this holiday weekend.

“Make sure they have a safety plan if they are going out camping or going into the outback,” said Lt. Freddie Wells, Alaska State Troopers.

Wells encourages people to take the time to develop a safety plan before leaving their home. This, he said, includes notifying family members where they plan to camp or hike.

“In case they get lost, we’ll know where they are,” Wells said.

State Troopers say they are expecting to see an increase in calls this weekend from those seeking assistance. Wells himself will be working alongside the Search and Rescue Team to help anyone who may be lost on trails or injured. In addition to aiding the Search and Rescue Team with more officers, Wells said people should expect to see additional law enforcement on the roads. Officers will be on the look out for individuals who are driving recklessly, driving under the influence or failing to wear their seatbelts.

Wells said that having a safe ride home this weekend is key. He suggests people craft a plan to have a designated driver for the night, or find an alternative way of getting home safely.

Meanwhile on the campgrounds, using alcohol reasonability is one of Dutton biggest recommendations for campers.

“Keep the alcohol to a minimum,” Dutton said. “Just be kind and pass on the good favor to the next person.”

In addition this weekend, the No Open Burn order is still in effect within the Municipality of Anchorage. No open burns, including campfires, are allowed within those areas. Those participating in an open burn can be punishable to up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine.

