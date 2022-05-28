Structure fire diverts Gambell Street traffic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Gambell Street.

According to a community alert, the department responded to a structure fire near 1500 Gambell Street.

“Southbound Gambell Street at 15th and eastbound 15th between Ingra and Gambell are currently closed,” the alert said. “Please avoid the area while firefighters work.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

