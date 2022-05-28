Advertisement

A very warm and dry weekend

Memorial Day sunshine and 70s
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire danger is considered high as the state rolls into the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

High pressure has taken over much of mainland Alaska. Temperatures are up considerably, humidity is down and this is a dangerous combination as Alaska heads into a weekend that includes a lot of outdoor activities.

Also, be sure not to leave kids or pets in cars in hot weather. Temperatures in cars rise to dangerous levels quickly and can cause heatstroke.

Fire safety will be of the utmost importance. Most fires are human-caused, so don’t be a bad human. In Anchorage, violating the burn ban could net a fine of up to $10,000 and a year in jail.

Related: Anchorage Assembly establishes criminal offense for open burning during burn ban

The hot spot was Palmer with 78 degrees and Utqiagvik was the cold spot with 21 degrees.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 10,000 customers of Chugach Electric Association were without power Wednesday evening.
Power restored after widespread outage hits Anchorage residents
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal of Ted Stevens Anchorage International...
Alaska Airlines pilots vote to strike if contract negotiations not resolved
The Caribou Fire near Homer reached over 13 acres Wednesday night but is 20% contained with no...
Homer wildfire reaches 13 acres as crews maintain barrier between homes
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby
A sign warning park-goers about river otters in Anchorage.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game warns of aggressive river otters at Conner’s Bog

Latest News

JP-5-27-22_Hot weather
Jackie's Friday Forecast
Memorial Day weekend brings dangerous fire conditions to Southcentral
Memorial Day weekend brings dangerous fire conditions to Southcentral Alaska
Memorial Day weekend brings dangerous fire conditions to Southcentral
Memorial Day weekend brings dangerous fire conditions to Southcentral
Weather Alert-MF 5-26-22
Warm and dry and fire danger is high