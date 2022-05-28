A very warm and dry weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire danger is considered high as the state rolls into the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

High pressure has taken over much of mainland Alaska. Temperatures are up considerably, humidity is down and this is a dangerous combination as Alaska heads into a weekend that includes a lot of outdoor activities.

Also, be sure not to leave kids or pets in cars in hot weather. Temperatures in cars rise to dangerous levels quickly and can cause heatstroke.

Fire safety will be of the utmost importance. Most fires are human-caused, so don’t be a bad human. In Anchorage, violating the burn ban could net a fine of up to $10,000 and a year in jail.

The hot spot was Palmer with 78 degrees and Utqiagvik was the cold spot with 21 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.