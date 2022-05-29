Civilians rescue two adults, 7-month-old from plane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Calls came in about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to MATCOM that a plane had crashed into the Matansuka River near Mile 99 of the Glenn Highway. According to a post from the Alaska State Troopers, people nearby witnessed the crash and immediately responded. They found the airplane sinking into the river.

AST says Brett Winterbottom of Glacier View, “tethered himself to his ATV and swam into the Matanuska River and saved the adult male and 7-month-old child.” Winterbottom handed the baby to Tammy Saunders, a Texas nurse who is visiting Alaska. Saunders was able to render aid to the child.

The other occupant of the plane became separated and swam to the other side of the river. Troopers say another person arrived in a helicopter and carried the woman back to her family on the opposite shore.

LifeMed responded to the scene and took the woman and child to the hospital.

According to the statement from Alaska State Troopers, “AST would like to thank the citizens who provided immediate rescue efforts and saved these three individuals!”

