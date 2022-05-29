UPDATE: APD investigating fatal collision; several lanes of Glenn Hwy. closed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - UPDATE: The Anchorage Police Dept. said Sunday afternoon that a collision on the Glenn Hwy. has left at least one person dead.

The department said in a community message that its preliminary investigation indicated the following: “[A] blue Dodge Ram was traveling southbound in the inbound lanes of the Glenn Highway between the North and South Birchwood exits, when the vehicle lost control and crossed the median, colliding with a Silver Acura SVU that was traveling northbound.”

The man driving the silver Acura was declared dead at the scene, the department said. His name will be released once next-of-kin have been notified. The man driving the Dodge was taken by medics to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” according to APD.

Closures are expected to remain in place for the next several hours.

ORIGINAL STORY: Travelers moving out of Anchorage on the Glenn Hwy. should prepare for significant closures and subsequent delays, as Anchorage Police Dept. and Anchorage Fire Dept. officials respond to a collision involving injuries in the area of the South Birchwood exit.

The agencies have asked that people please seek alternative routes as is possible.

In a community alert Sunday afternoon, APD said officers were initially closing all outbound lanes and one lane of the inbound lanes at that exit. A follow-up message indicated that the southbound side of the Glenn Hwy., just before the South Birchwood exit, has one lane closed. On the northbound side, all lanes are closed at that same exit.

“Northbound traffic is being diverted to the Old Glenn Highway from South Birchwood,” police wrote. “Commuters will exit at North Birchwood to get back on the Glenn Highway northbound.”

APD added that closures and subsequent delays should be expected for at least the next several hours.

