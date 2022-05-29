Advertisement

Fire at Palmer apartment complex impacts six units

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire at a Palmer apartment complex Saturday afternoon has impacted six units.

The call came in around 4 p.m. Saturday. Ken Barkley, director of the Mat-Su Borough Department of Emergency Services, says when firefighters arrived, the fire was found in two units. Barkley says they made a quick interior attack and stopped it from spreading into other apartments. The firefighters rescued other people out of the building. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. No one was injured, according to Barkley.

Though the fire was contained to two units, water drenched four others. The Red Cross is assisting the families impacted. They are not setting up a shelter but will help with temporary housing as needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

