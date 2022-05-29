Advertisement

Near record warmth and very dry conditions prevail

Fire danger remains “very high” to “extreme”
By Joe Bartosik
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Memorial Day weekend started with 2 days of near record high temperatures at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Friday’s high temperature of 75 degrees was one degree shy of the record 76 degrees record set in 2006. The mercury climbed to 73 degrees Saturday afternoon, again one degree shy of the record 74 degrees established in 1979 and tied in 2013.

High pressure at all levels of the atmosphere moves slightly eastward over the Interior for the remainder of the extended weekend. This changes the wind direction over Southcentral to a southerly and southwesterly direction, sending in cooler air from Cook Inlet. As a result, temperatures “fall” to near 70 degrees , staying nearly five degrees below record highs in the mid 70s. A few high to fair weather clouds will dot an otherwise hazy blue sky as May comes to a close.

Fire danger remains very high to extreme over Southcentral, even though additional Red Flag Warnings are not currently anticipated.

As we continue remember and honor the brave service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedom,. if you’ll be spending lots of time outdoors, be sure to stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water and wear light weight, light colored clothing, to help maintain the body’s cooling system.

Stay safe and enjoy time with loved ones this weekend.

