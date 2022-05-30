Near-record highs for parts of Southcentral this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the 4th consecutive day in a row, Anchorage and much of Southcentral will squeeze out the 70s. High pressure continues to anchor across the state, leading to continued warmth and near-record highs for parts of the region. With only 2 days left in May and temperatures expected to remain upwards of 15 degrees above average, the month of May will close out in the top 10 warmest for Anchorage. In a month that typically only sees 1 70 degree day a year, this year we’re on our way to 5 days with highs in the 70s.

With the continued warm and sunny conditions across the region, Southcentral continues to see very high to extreme fire danger. Since April 1, Anchorage is in a rainfall deficing of just over six tenths of an inch, with little to no rain chances over the next 7 days. Remember that a burn ban is in place for Anchorage, with other locations across Southcentral still seeing a burn permit suspension. Until much needed rain falls, these burn suspensions will remain in place.

The first full week of June will keep temperatures in the low to mid 70s, with highs falling back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the weekend.

The ridge will influence much of the state over the next week, keeping sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s for much of the state. The coolest locations will remain near the slope with highs in the 30s and Western Alaska/Aleutians, where highs will top out in the 40s and 50s.

Have a wonderful and safe Memorial Day!

