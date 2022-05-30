Advertisement

Near-record highs for parts of Southcentral this week

Highs through the Mat-Su Valley will top out near 80 degrees through the week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the 4th consecutive day in a row, Anchorage and much of Southcentral will squeeze out the 70s. High pressure continues to anchor across the state, leading to continued warmth and near-record highs for parts of the region. With only 2 days left in May and temperatures expected to remain upwards of 15 degrees above average, the month of May will close out in the top 10 warmest for Anchorage. In a month that typically only sees 1 70 degree day a year, this year we’re on our way to 5 days with highs in the 70s.

With the continued warm and sunny conditions across the region, Southcentral continues to see very high to extreme fire danger. Since April 1, Anchorage is in a rainfall deficing of just over six tenths of an inch, with little to no rain chances over the next 7 days. Remember that a burn ban is in place for Anchorage, with other locations across Southcentral still seeing a burn permit suspension. Until much needed rain falls, these burn suspensions will remain in place.

The first full week of June will keep temperatures in the low to mid 70s, with highs falling back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the weekend.

The ridge will influence much of the state over the next week, keeping sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s for much of the state. The coolest locations will remain near the slope with highs in the 30s and Western Alaska/Aleutians, where highs will top out in the 40s and 50s.

Have a wonderful and safe Memorial Day!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patrol car is parked near a median of the Glenn Hwy. after a deadly crash near the S....
Anchorage police investigating fatal Glenn Highway collision
Photo from 2021 of the Matanuska River
Civilians rescue two adults, 7-month-old from plane crash
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Fire at Palmer apartment complex impacts six units
Alaska State Troopers recommend travelers create a safety plan before heading out this weekend.
Alaska State Troopers recommend travelers create a “Safety Plan” before traveling this weekend
Charges of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor were filed against Sniffen, according to the...
Charges filed against former attorney general nominee

Latest News

Near-record highs for parts of Southcentral this week
Near-record highs for parts of Southcentral this week
June starts off the same way as May ends: warm and very dry.
Warm & very dry heading into June
June starts off the same way as May ends: warm and very dry.
Warm and very dry heading into June
Conditions to stay very warm and dry as Memorial Day weekend and the month comes to a close.
Near record warmth and very dry conditions prevail