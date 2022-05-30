Volunteers work to clean veterans’ headstones ahead of Memorial Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As part of a citywide cleanup project, a group gathered Sunday at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.

This effort, however, wasn’t only about cleaning up a part of a local park. Together, veterans, volunteers and employees with Nuvision Credit Union joined forces to help meticulously clean headstones at the cemetery. They kicked off their efforts around noon, and a couple of hours later, the Veteran Tract looked brand new, with dirt, grass and other obstructions removed from dozens of headstones other memorial markers.

The section of the cemetery the group focused on is said to be a final resting place for more 3,000 veterans, some of them dating back to the Civil War era. Volunteers were out all afternoon power washing and scrubbing stones, removing caked-on layers of dirt and other grime, and landscaping around the gravesites so that visitors might also be able to see and learn more about the veterans there.

Sunday’s effort, volunteers said, was also a way to help thank veterans by preserving their final resting places and giving families a clean spot to honor their loved ones, in addition to helping remember veterans’ lives and their stories.

“We want to make sure the stories of the people who are buried here are not covered up,” said Keith Fernandez, of NuVision Credit Union, which spearheaded the campaign. “We want to make sure to showcase that Anchorage cares and wants to honor and celebrate these people.”

For Memorial Day, Nuvision has invited local veterans and active-duty military members to join in on a barbecue at American Legion Jack Henry Post 1. The event will also include live music and giveaways on Monday.

