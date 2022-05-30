Warm & very dry heading into June

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unfortunately for the fire danger, and now growing drought, situation, it’s more of the same as May comes to a close and June begins this week. High pressure at all levels of the atmosphere moves slightly eastward over the Interior day by day this week, changing the wind direction over Southcentral to a southerly and southwesterly direction, sending in cooler air from Cook Inlet. As a result, temperatures will continue to hover around 70 degrees, staying nearly five degrees below record highs in the mid 70s. A few high to fair weather clouds will dot an otherwise hazy blue sky the next several days.

Fire danger remains very high to extreme over Southcentral, even though additional Red Flag Warnings are not currently anticipated. Additionally, the U.S. drought monitor has placed the Mat-Su Valley, the Anchorage bowl, and the western Kenai Peninsula under an “abnormally dry” drought conditon.

As we continue remember and honor the brave service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedom, be sure to stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water if you’ll be spending lots of time outdoors. Wearing light weight, light colored clothing that reflects the heat, also helps to maintain the body’s cooling system.

Stay safe and enjoy time with loved ones this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.