Women dies in pedestrian collision near Bird Creek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A women died early Monday morning after being hit by a car near Bird Creek along the Seward Highway, closing one lane of the road.

According to a community alert, mid-shift Anchorage police officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday to mile 101 of the Seward Highway, where a woman had been hit by the driver of a silver Dodge Ram pickup. Anchorage police and medics with the Girdwood Fire Department arrived to assist on the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the pickup stayed on scene and was cooperative, and next of kin for the woman will be notified. Police added that no charges have been filed.

Police said the northbound lane of the Seward Highway is closed while officers process the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.