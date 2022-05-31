Advertisement

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation

By Ken Daley, FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting Tuesday outside a high school graduation ceremony that had just concluded at Xavier University, New Orleans police said.

New Orleans Police Department Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodly said an “elderly woman” died from her wounds, and two male victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Goodly told WVUE at least three people have been detained for questioning, but no arrests had been made as of 1:10 p.m.

Goodly said the incident began with an argument between two females in the parking lot, which escalated into guns being drawn and shots fired. The elderly woman struck was believed to be an innocent bystander.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside Convocation Center, used as the venue for numerous high school graduation ceremonies each spring. Witnesses told Fox 8 that a fight appeared to have broken out shortly after the graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School had ended, and then anywhere from five to 12 gunshots rang out.

This was at least the second high school graduation staged at Xavier to be marred by violence in the past 11 days. On May 20, a fight broke out during the Carver High graduation event, with witnesses capturing a wild fracas inside Convocation Center that involved attendees throwing punches and chairs.

The Carver High incident did not involve gunfire, but it happened the morning after three people were shot and a fourth injured at the May 19 graduation ceremony for Hammond High School at Southeastern Louisiana University on the Northshore.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patrol car is parked near a median of the Glenn Hwy. after a deadly crash near the S....
Victim identified fatal Glenn Highway crash
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Woman dies in pedestrian collision near Bird Creek
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
Home swept away amid Copper River flooding, other homes in danger
Photo from 2021 of the Matanuska River
Civilians rescue two adults, 7-month-old from plane crash
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM
A video shows a train narrowly missing teenagers on tracks.
WATCH: Young adults barely escape being hit by train
A 12-year-old Mississippi student was killed in a drive-by shooting.
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: 12-year-old student killed hours after 6th grade commencement
Anchorage mother’s mission to raise awareness and prevention around fentanyl after son’s death
Anchorage mother’s mission to raise awareness and prevention around fentanyl after son’s death