Anchorage woman killed in head-on crash near Seward

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman was killed in a fiery head-on crash outside of Seward and three others were flown to an Anchorage hospital Monday evening.

Alaska State Troopers reported in an online post that they responded to the crash just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. Troopers said a 2007 Jeep and a 2007 Dodge Dakota collided at mile 7.2 of the Seward Highway, just outside of town near Bear Lake.

Troopers said their investigation determined that the Jeep crossed the center line while driving south and hit the Dodge, which caught fire after impact. The driver and a backseat passenger were extricated from the Dodge by good Samaritans passing by, according to troopers, and later taken via an emergency medical helicopter to an Anchorage hospital.

The front-seat passenger of the Dodge, identified by troopers as 44-year-old Ophelia Yang, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was also flown to an Anchorage hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

