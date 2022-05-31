Advertisement

Custom caskets donated to Texas elementary school shooting victims

PHOTOS: A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for the victims of the Uvalde Texas, school shooting. (Credit: SoulShine Industries via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The caskets came from Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas.

Ganem says he was contacted by the Texas Funeral Directors Association the day of the shooting.

He worked “tirelessly” with his 15-year-old son to get them assembled, designed and delivered in time for the funerals.

The caskets were bought through a company in Georgia and then delivered to Texas where they hand painted each one.

They met with family members of each victim to create the custom designs and the themes, ranging from sports to Spider-Man.

Each one cost between $3,400 and $3,800 to make.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patrol car is parked near a median of the Glenn Hwy. after a deadly crash near the S....
Victim identified fatal Glenn Highway crash
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Woman dies in pedestrian collision near Bird Creek
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
Home swept away amid Copper River flooding, other homes in danger
Photo from 2021 of the Matanuska River
Civilians rescue two adults, 7-month-old from plane crash
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

A 12-year-old Mississippi student was killed in a drive-by shooting.
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: 12-year-old student killed hours after 6th grade commencement
Crash stock image.
Anchorage woman killed in head-on crash near Seward
Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the...
Supreme Court clerks asked for phone records in leak probe
Sandy Snodgrass
Anchorage mother’s mission to raise awareness and prevention around fentanyl after son’s death