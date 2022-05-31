Advertisement

Explosions heard at Nebraska chemical fire; evacuations recommended

As thick black smoke visible from miles away billowed above a fire in downtown Omaha, fire officials were recommending residents nearby evacuate.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As thick black smoke visible from miles away billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha, Nebraska, fire officials were recommending residents nearby evacuate.

WOWT received a call from 911 dispatch about a fire near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue on Monday evening.

Omaha Fire officials had initially advised sheltering in place but later sent an emergency alert out recommending those between 13th and 20th streets and Leavenworth to Martha streets evacuate because of “smoke and fire.”

Authorities sent an alert out around 10:30 p.m. about an evacuation site that had been set up at the Columbus Community Center, where Red Cross was on hand to assist, fire officials said.

Fire crews initially classified the blaze as a two-alarm fire, and firefighters were able to get inside the building. But the fire was larger than they anticipated, and crews had to exit shortly thereafter, upgrading the incident to a three-alarm fire.

WOWT crews at the scene reported hearing explosions around 8:15 p.m. Explosions continued every few minutes thereafter as propane tanks and other chemical containers caught fire.

The explosions seemed to subside about a half-hour later.

Thick black smoke, visible from miles away, billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha,...
Thick black smoke, visible from miles away, billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.(PHOTO: WOWT)

As of about 9:15 p.m., no injuries had been reported. The front part of the building collapsed, but no firefighters were inside when that happened, the battalion chief said.

Fire crews were expecting to fight the fire all night long, hoping that there might be rain to help extinguish the flames.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patrol car is parked near a median of the Glenn Hwy. after a deadly crash near the S....
Victim identified fatal Glenn Highway crash
Photo from 2021 of the Matanuska River
Civilians rescue two adults, 7-month-old from plane crash
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Woman dies in pedestrian collision near Bird Creek
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Fire at Palmer apartment complex impacts six units
Alaska State Troopers recommend travelers create a safety plan before heading out this weekend.
Alaska State Troopers recommend travelers create a “Safety Plan” before traveling this weekend

Latest News

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Hurricane Agatha, 1st of Pacific season, hits southern Mexico coast
Twenty-one people, two teachers and 19 students, died in the Robb Elementary school shooting.
Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another
A patrol car is parked near a median of the Glenn Hwy. after a deadly crash near the S....
Victim identified fatal Glenn Highway crash
The FDA is investigating a potential link between hepatitis A cases and fresh, organic...
FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak from strawberries