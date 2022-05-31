Governor’s office contracts ex-aide for ‘statehood defense’

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office has entered a contract with a former Dunleavy aide for up to $50,000 in part to advise the administration on what legal fights to pursue against the federal government.

The contract with Strategic Synergies LLC was signed in April and released by Dunleavy’s office last week. Brett Huber is listed on the contract as the firm’s sole owner.

The contract period is for April 25 through Oct. 24. A Dunleavy spokesperson says Huber left work in state government last month.

He had been working with the administration as an adviser for “statehood defense.”

