May in Anchorage closes inside the top 5 warmest

The heat wave has already brought new records to Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure shows no signs of letting up across the state, with temperatures through the week expected to warm into the upper 70s. This comes at a time when Southcentral continues to battle with high to very high fire danger. The last time Anchorage saw measurable rain was on May 12 and it could be another week before showers enter the forecast. This extended stretch of dry weather is not only leading to fire danger, but abnormally dry conditions in the latest drought monitor.

Today will mark the 5 consecutive day where temperatures will warm into the 70s for Anchorage, one day shy of the most 70 degree days set for the month of May. This heat wave will likely lead to Anchorage closing the month as the 3rd warmest on record. The average temperature for the month of May is just above 50-degrees, closing in behind 2014 and 2016 as the three warmest Mays.

The heat wave will only bring more record to near-record warmth this week, as temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s across parts of Southcentral in the days to come. Southcentral isn’t the only one seeing the heat, as Southeast will warm well into the 70s, while portions of the Interior will begin to flirt with the lower 80s.

While the heat wave is certainly making headlines across the state, rapid snowmelt continues to lead to flooding issues through the Copper River Basin. Portions of Lake Louise Road continue to see flooding, while high water is leading to erosion on the Copper River.

Stay safe, keep hydrated and use your sunscreen this week!

