Advertisement

Telling Alaska’s Story: Making music in the Yup’ik language

After 10 years of producing music in his native Yup'ik language, using just software in his own bedroom, Byron Nicholai is starting to rack up the views.
By Eric Sowl
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Byron Nicholai started out shooting drumming videos on a flip phone from his parent’s living room in Toksook Bay. He would post them to social media and viewers liked them.

Now, almost 10 years later, he has dropped a new album, the second of his blossoming career. He made the move to Anchorage to pull it off because his home village doesn’t have the internet speed needed to produce music. That’s because Nicholai records all of his own music right in his bedroom.

He writes and sings everything in the Yup’ik language, and now, his original works are starting to get noticed.

Find more local stories in the Telling Alaska's Story section of our website!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A patrol car is parked near a median of the Glenn Hwy. after a deadly crash near the S....
Victim identified fatal Glenn Highway crash
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Woman dies in pedestrian collision near Bird Creek
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
Home swept away amid Copper River flooding, other homes in danger
Photo from 2021 of the Matanuska River
Civilians rescue two adults, 7-month-old from plane crash
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Telling Alaska's Story: Making music in the Yup'ik language
Telling Alaska's Story: Making music in the Yup'ik language
Anchorage mother’s mission to raise awareness and prevention around fentanyl after son’s death
Anchorage mother’s mission to raise awareness and prevention around fentanyl after son’s death
Crash stock image.
Anchorage woman killed in head-on crash near Seward
Sandy Snodgrass
Anchorage mother on mission to raise awareness about dangers of fentanyl after son’s death