Alaska Legislature provides $200 million for Port of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature has come through with $200 million in funding for the Port of Alaska.

Port of Alaska External Affairs Director Jim Jager said the money will go to keep the port modernization project moving forward.

Jager said that modernization is necessary because the port has problems that aren’t going away, and which threaten the state’s supply chain. Pilings are crumbling with corrosion, and Jager also said that the loading docks that were not designed to service modern cargo ships.

“The real problem is the docks are failing,” said Jager. “The engineers tell us that we have about until 2025 until we are going to have to start reducing the load bearing capacity on some of the docks.”

The plan moving forward is to tear down the existing docks and rebuild them starting in 2025. Before the rebuild can happen, engineers must remove a section of land at the north end of the port that was part of the failed port expansion project.

Jager said the land is unstable and is also blocking the place where cargo ships would have to unload while the new docks are being built to the south.

Jager said the legislative money should cover the first phase of the removal — which is scheduled to begin next summer — but the money isn’t guaranteed. Gov. Mike Dunleavy still needs to sign the budget passed by the legislature, and $100 million of the funding is contingent on the city being able to secure matching federal funds.

City officials say they are currently doing everything they can to secure the federal dollars and Jager said he is confident the money will come through. The total cost of the project is estimated at just shy of $2 billion, but Jager said the funding will help the project stay on schedule.

“We’re very happy with this money. This project is a 10-year project. We are going to be spending money for 10 years, we don’t need the entire project budget right now,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.