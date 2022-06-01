Fire danger remains an issue for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been hard to come by for several weeks now and the first full week of June will be more of the same. Hot, dry and sunny weather stays with us this week, with many areas expected to see new records. This also includes Southeast, where temperatures are exected to warm into the 70s and potentially even 80s.

The ridge that has been anchored in place across much of the state looks to hold thorugh the weekend, before showing sighs of backing off. This will lead to Anchorage seeing the potential for at least 4 more record highs, with some days likely see a new record beating out the previous record by 3-plus degrees. While no 80 is in the forecast for Anchorage, we’ll come close to it. The warmest stretch of weather will impact the valley, where highs will easily climb into the 80s each day.

This ongoing hot weather is leading to dangerous fire conditions across the state. Parts of the Interior will see a Red Flag Warning into the afternoon and evening hours, as winds will increase through the day. Winds could gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph at times into the afternoon hours. With extremely dry conditions, any fire that starts will quickly spread.

Unfortunately, rain looks hard to come by. However, starting next week we’ll introduce rain chances in the forecast as the ridge backs off. This will knock temperatures back off into the upper 60s, with clouds making a returning. While temperatures will still remain above average, it’ll be a nice stretch of cooler weather with at least isolated showers in the forecast.

Have a safe and sunny Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.