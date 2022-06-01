A hot and dry start to June

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - No rain in the forecast, and continued hot, dry weather for Anchorage, southcentral and mainland locations.

A Red Flag Warning affects the Anchorage hillside and West Anchorage through 10 pm Tuesday. SE winds 12-18, gusting to 25 mph the reason for the warning.

The Anchorage area has seen temperatures in the 70s for the past 5 days, with more of these temperatures expected through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

A stretch of this kind of weather is unprecedented for this length of time so early in the season. And it has been very dry, Anchorage has reported no rain in 18 days.

A fire weather warning is also in effect through mid-week in the interior.

The warm weather is really accelerating the melting of the snowpack in the Glennallen and Lake Louise communities. Mountains that feed the streams and rivers had a lot of snow over the winter, and its all funneling into the river systems and causing the erosion and loss of property along the Copper River.

