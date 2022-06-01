Advertisement

Inside The Gates: Military Youth Academy helps promote social skill sets for students

Cadets on JBER learn life skills through the Alaska Military's Youth Academy
Cadets on JBER learn life skills through the Alaska Military's Youth Academy(Georgina Fernandez)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a long 22 weeks of schooling, the cadets at the Alaska Military Youth Academy will graduate on June 16, ready for the next chapter in their lives.

The Academy based out on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson works specifically with youth between the ages of 16 and 18. Academy Director David McPhetres served in the U.S. Air Force for 31 years.

“For the cadets that are here, the at-risk piece that we have is they’ll make the decision because they’ve fallen behind in their classes, maybe they’re behind on credits, maybe they don’t have time, missed a year or so of school,” McPhetres said.

As cadets work to reclaim their lives, the program allows cadets to regain credits and potentially gain either a GED or high school diploma. Depending on the credits earned, McPhetres said cadets could receive both certifications.

McPhetres said this program is especially important due to the impact COVID-19 has had on youth’s social and academic development. He said that many youths seem to be 2 years behind. The program, he said, is exactly what today’s youth needs.

“Our class goes 16-18-year-olds who really delayed some of that development and some of the coping skills, some of the things like anger management or frustration, and how they manage themselves in social settings has been affected,” McPhetres said.

Although the program is 22 weeks long, McPhetres said that people can see a difference the program has made for cadets by the third week.

“They go from not knowing that left face means turn to the left, to going and marching themselves all around campus and meeting time hacks,” McPhetres said.

As cadets learn new levels of self control and self management, the program allows them a safe place to learn these skills, make mistakes, and learn from them.

The next round of classes starts on July 20. The deadline to apply is on July 19. Those interested can apply by visiting the Alaska Military Youth’s Academy’s Facebook page for an application.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash stock image.
Anchorage woman killed in head-on crash near Seward
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
Home swept away amid Copper River flooding, other homes in danger
A patrol car is parked near a median of the Glenn Hwy. after a deadly crash near the S....
Victim identified in fatal Glenn Highway crash
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Woman dies in pedestrian collision near Bird Creek
Photo from 2021 of the Matanuska River
Civilians rescue two adults, 7-month-old from plane crash

Latest News

Wordin created the app “LifeScore” to help soldiers have an alternative method for mental...
Inside The Gates: App creators work with JBER to find an alternative method of tracking mental health
A look inside the Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage.
Shelter operations at Sullivan Arena to cease June 30
FastCast - June 1, 2022
Fast Cast, June 1, 2022
App creator works with JBER to find an alternative method of tracking mental health
App creator works with JBER to find an alternative method of tracking mental health