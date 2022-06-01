Officials warn of fire danger for Hillside residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Officials are warning Anchorage Hillside residents to use extreme caution as dry, hot creates the perfect conditions for fire danger.

Anchorage Fire Department officials say conditions are primed for a fire to grow quickly if one starts, and unless some meaningful precipitation occurs, high fire dangers and burn bans will remain in effect.

The department stated that Hillside has a unique landscape, making it prone to fires as Anchorage’s “densest wild land urban interface” with lots of coniferous trees. The area has limited road grids, is exposed to high winds, and parts of the neighborhood do not have fire hydrants, causing alarm among residents.

Rabbit Creek Community Council Resilience Committee Chair Ky Holland works to strengthen the ability of neighbors to work together to ensure everyone is prepared in the event of an emergency.

“So unlike areas down in the rest of Anchorage that are more developed that have more grid networks, more interconnections, this area uniquely has a bunch of neighborhoods where you have in many cases sub-standard roads that have never been built to full municipal standards and that’s the only way you can get in,” Holland said.

As of May 31, The National Weather Service issued a “red flag warning” for a large portion of Southcentral Alaska. In accordance with the red flag warning, a burn ban has been put into place in Anchorage. Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief said that there have been an alarming amount of people ignoring those orders.

“We’ve had nine structure fires since Friday,” Boyd said. “All of these have really come down to preventable items to include improperly disposed of smoking materials, barbecue materials such as charcoals that were disposed of improperly and those have all led to chances of large wild fires starting.”

The current burn ban applies to all backyard firepits as well as commercial fire pits.

“Campfires, burn pits, open fires on the ground are NOT allowed. Portable outdoor fireplaces may NOT be used today,” the burn ban stated on May 31.

The only thing excluded from the ban is barbeques — including propane, wood pellet, charcoal versions — but officials say residents should even be wary of charcoal.

The department consults fire risk indices to look for fuel moisture and densities in deciding when to put a ban in effect, or whether remove it. Statewide, 147 wildfires have burned more than 13,000 acres this season according to the Alaska Division of Forestry. The division reported that at least 109 of those fires were started by people.

