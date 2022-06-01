Shelter operations at Sullivan Arena to cease June 30

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pandemic congregate shelter operations at the Sullivan Arena will end on June 30, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced on Wednesday.

When the pandemic ramped up in March 2020, putting a strain on local nonprofit shelters, the arena started operations as a temporary shelter and has done so since then.

A news release from the mayor’s office said due to the “significantly diminished impact the virus is having on the community, lack of emergency declarations at the local and state level, and FEMA’s reimbursement of COVID related expenses ending on July 1, 2022,” the municipality will move forward with transitioning people out of the arena and into other housing options.

“It is time to close this chapter in our city’s history and move forward with a bold plan that both treats those experiencing homelessness with dignity and restores the Sullivan Arena to its intended purpose as a place for memorable community gatherings and events,” Bronson said in the release. “Our transition plan is a robust bi-partisan public-private partnership that has been in the works for nearly a year, and represents the largest investment ever made by the Muni to address homelessness in our community.”

Those staying at the arena are in the process of being notified of the closure, according to the mayor’s office.

Approximately 320 people are currently staying at the arena. The municipality intends to work with local nonprofit organizations and providers to move them into housing options “that meet their specific needs,” the release said.

Last month, the Anchorage Assembly narrowly passed a resolution to spend roughly $6.2 million to construct a 150-bed homelessness navigation center in East Anchorage.

While members expressed multiple concerns regarding the project, some took what they called “a leap of faith” and voted yes because of the need to address the long-term homelessness issue in the city.

Larry Baker, a consultant for the Bronson Administration, told Alaska’s News Source last month he expects the navigation center will be admitting people by late July.

