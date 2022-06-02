Advertisement

5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall after five children were found unresponsive, police said.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - North Charleston Police said five children have been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday about children in a vehicle in a strip mall, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

WCSC reported that there has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

Police have also not released details about the children’s parents.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose A’La Mode co-owner Marty Rathbun outside of his restaurant waiting for the Anchorage...
Anchorage restaurant owner catches man breaking into a neighboring business
Crash stock image.
Anchorage woman killed in head-on crash near Seward
A look inside the Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage.
Shelter operations at Sullivan Arena to cease June 30
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
Home swept away amid Copper River flooding, other homes in danger
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

National Tsunami Warning Center
Tsunami warning sirens across Kenai Peninsula were false alarm, National Tsunami Warning Center says
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Video shows a middle school student approach another, pour chocolate milk on her, and then...
Bullying video shows middle schooler pouring milk on another student, punching her repeatedly
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls
Tsunami warning sirens across Kenai Peninsula were false alarm
Tsunami warning sirens across Kenai Peninsula were false alarm