Advertisement

Amusement park ride malfunction leaves people upside-down

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down at Kennywood in Pennsylvania on Monday. (Source: KDKA/Tina Talley/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a nightmare come true.

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down on Monday.

Some people who are on the ride said they were traumatized by the incident.

One witness said they remember hearing riders screaming for help.

Kennywood’s general manager said in a statement that maintenance staff responded quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position and safely evacuated the riders, but did not say how long the riders were stuck.

The park spokesman said the Aero 360 will remain closed while maintenance workers continue their review and try to figure out what needs to be addressed.

At this point, they do not know what caused the malfunction.

The spokesman said the park inspects every ride every operating day and the rides have to pass before they can open the lines.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash stock image.
Anchorage woman killed in head-on crash near Seward
Moose A’La Mode co-owner Marty Rathbun outside of his restaurant waiting for the Anchorage...
Anchorage restaurant owner catches man breaking into a neighboring business
A look inside the Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage.
Shelter operations at Sullivan Arena to cease June 30
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
Home swept away amid Copper River flooding, other homes in danger
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
Damage to buildings is seen in the Luhansk and Donetsk region of Ukraine.
UK pledges missiles to Ukraine; new US ambassador in Kyiv
Florida's red flag gun law seem to be working, and some see it as a blue print on how to move...
Do red flag laws work to prevent gun violence?
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Georgia Secretary of State