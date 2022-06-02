Anchorage restaurant owner catches man breaking into a neighboring business

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Moose A’la Mode co-owner Marty Rathbun arrived to work to find broken glass near his downtown Anchorage restaurant, and then he said a man came barreling through the door trying to get out.

“I tried to stop him and he wasn’t having it so he just charged at me,” Marty said.

Mary’s wife Brandi Rathbun was with him and filmed Marty taking down the man after he broke through the glass. The Anchorage Police Department said they later arrested 52-year-old, Hugh A. Clarke, a convicted felon who police say stole items from The Antique Gallery including a firearm.

“He was so submissive once Marty got him down,” Brandi Rathbun said. “He was like ‘I’m done. I mean I got caught with half a million dollars worth of jewelry.’”

The restaurant owner stayed with the Clarke until police arrived, and Clarke was charged with multiple crimes at the Anchorage jail including third-degree misconduct involving a weapon for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to police.

The couple didn’t have too much time to think about what just happened, because they had to get back to work, but Brandi Rathbun did post the video of the takedown on Facebook where it received thousands of views hours later.

“You’ve just got to look out for your neighbors,” Marty Rathbun said.

Police did not confirm to Alaska’s News Source the items that were taken or the dollar amount the items were valued at. Police did ask witnesses of crimes to gather the most information they can while maintaining safety.

