Crimson Bears boys snatch Division II soccer crown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau-Douglas took down their neighbors in the southeast of Thunder Mountain 4-2 to claim the 2022 Division II State Soccer Championship Saturday. Freshman Kai Caimbor netted three goals in the second half alone to help lift the Crimson Bears to victory, including a free-kick in the second half from 25-yards out to tie the game. Juneau blanked Soldotna 5-0 in the tournament opener before defeating Kenai 4-0 in the semis.

