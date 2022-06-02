Dimond girls three-peat as Division I soccer champions
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In what has been an entertaining battle over recent years, the Dimond Lynx proved once again that they are the team to beat in Division I girls’ soccer, defeating South Anchorage 2-0 to win their third straight title. The Lynx did not allow a goal the entire tournament, blanking Wasilla (6-0) and Service (3-0) on their way to the championship.
