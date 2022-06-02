High temperatures in record territory through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today marks the seventh day with high temperatures in the 70s, which have been a good 10 to 16 degrees above our normal high of 60 degrees.

During this time, new record high temperatures were set on Saturday, May 28 (74 degrees) and Tuesday, May 31 (76 degrees). Today’s forecast high temperature of 75 degrees, if verified, will break the current record of 73 degrees set in 2001. Additional record highs may be tied or broken on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A strong and expanding high-pressure system in all levels of the atmosphere will keep the skies clear and sunny over Southcentral Alaska, but also very dry as storm systems remained blocked and forced south over the northern Pacific. Rain chances, however, will begin to increase as early as late Saturday, starting in the Mat-Su Valley, even if at 20%. Those chances increase to 30-40% for the rest of the Anchorage bowl, the Kenai Peninsula, and Prince William Sound on Sunday and Monday.

For the first time this season, much of Southeast Alaska is also feeling the heat. A record high of 78 degrees was set in Juneau on Tuesday with 80 degrees tying the record on Wednesday. On average, the capital reaches 80 degrees for the first time on June 30. As with Southcentral Alaska, the hot, dry, and breezy conditions have quickly escalated the fire danger. Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect for Haines Borough, Juneau Borough, and northern Admiralty Island through 9 p.m. Thursday as forecast highs in the low 80s challenge records for the third day in a row. The region will stay warm again on Friday, but a storm system will bring clouds, rain and a return to normal temperatures near 60 degrees on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Flood Advisory remains in effect for portions of the Copper River north of Glennallen, back into the Lake Louise area, through 2 p.m. Monday as the rapid snowmelt from the winter’s record mountain snowfall continues.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.