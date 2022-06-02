June turns the heat up to high

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Storms action will stay over the Aleutian Islands as a blocking ridge of high pressure hovers over mainland Alaska into Southeast Alaska, and it is cooking up some hot weather for parts of the state.

High pressure will intensify over the next few days, and the heat will as well.

Anchorage hit its sixth day of temperatures of 70 or more. This weather pattern will last through the rest of the week and it could hold some record temperatures for Anchorage and many other parts of the state.

A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday for the Interior with the continued dry weather. Another warning for red flag conditions starts Thursday for the Northern Lynn Canal and the Haines area. Juneau and other parts of the north Gulf Coast are going to be under a Fire Weather Watch.

The warm weather continues to exacerbate flooding in the Glennallen and Lake Louise communities. Mountains in the region took on a lot of snow over the past winter and all the melting water is overwhelming drainage systems.

The hot spot was Haines in the southeast Panhandle at 82 degrees, and the cold spot was 27 at Barter Island on the northern coast of Alaska.

