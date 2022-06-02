Juneau-Douglas girls’ soccer captures 4th straight DII State Championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau-Douglas girls’ soccer program is the best team in the state for four years straight after a historic ASAA Division II State Soccer tournament run. The Crimson Bears opened the tournament with a 6-0 win over Houston, before shutting out North Pole in the semifinals 8-0. In the championship game Saturday, Juneau continued its domination by blanking Grace Christian 3-0, winning its fourth straight state championship (2018, 2019, no season in 2020 due to COVID, 2021).

