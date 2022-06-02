Advertisement

Juneau-Douglas girls’ soccer captures 4th straight DII State Championship

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau-Douglas girls’ soccer program is the best team in the state for four years straight after a historic ASAA Division II State Soccer tournament run. The Crimson Bears opened the tournament with a 6-0 win over Houston, before shutting out North Pole in the semifinals 8-0. In the championship game Saturday, Juneau continued its domination by blanking Grace Christian 3-0, winning its fourth straight state championship (2018, 2019, no season in 2020 due to COVID, 2021).

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose A’La Mode co-owner Marty Rathbun outside of his restaurant waiting for the Anchorage...
Anchorage restaurant owner catches man breaking into a neighboring business
Crash stock image.
Anchorage woman killed in head-on crash near Seward
A look inside the Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage.
Shelter operations at Sullivan Arena to cease June 30
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
Home swept away amid Copper River flooding, other homes in danger
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

907 Sports
907 Sports: Champions crowned in soccer, track and field
The Dimond Girls Soccer program is best in state three years straight after defeating South...
Dimond girls three-peat as Division I soccer champions
South Anchorage Boys Soccer program took down West Anchorage 2-1 in overtime to claim the 2022...
Late-game heroics lift South Anchorage boys’ soccer to championship
Juneau-Douglas Boys Soccer defeated Thunder Mountain 4-2 Saturday to win the DII state...
Crimson Bears boys snatch Division II soccer crown