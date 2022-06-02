Late-game heroics lift South Anchorage boys’ soccer to championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - South Anchorage’s Kasen Rodriguez netted a goal in overtime to elevate the Wolverines over the West Anchorage Eagles 2-1 Saturday to claim the Division I State Championship. Watch the video attached for highlights. South won each game of the tournament by one goal, defeating Lathrop 2-1 and Dimond 1-0.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.