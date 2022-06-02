Advertisement

Late-game heroics lift South Anchorage boys’ soccer to championship

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - South Anchorage’s Kasen Rodriguez netted a goal in overtime to elevate the Wolverines over the West Anchorage Eagles 2-1 Saturday to claim the Division I State Championship. Watch the video attached for highlights. South won each game of the tournament by one goal, defeating Lathrop 2-1 and Dimond 1-0.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose A’La Mode co-owner Marty Rathbun outside of his restaurant waiting for the Anchorage...
Anchorage restaurant owner catches man breaking into a neighboring business
Crash stock image.
Anchorage woman killed in head-on crash near Seward
A look inside the Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage.
Shelter operations at Sullivan Arena to cease June 30
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
Home swept away amid Copper River flooding, other homes in danger
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

907 Sports
907 Sports: Champions crowned in soccer, track and field
The Dimond Girls Soccer program is best in state three years straight after defeating South...
Dimond girls three-peat as Division I soccer champions
Juneau-Douglas Boys Soccer defeated Thunder Mountain 4-2 Saturday to win the DII state...
Crimson Bears boys snatch Division II soccer crown
Kyla Bentz (left) and Kai Ciambor (right) both showed out in Juneau-Douglas' state soccer...
Athletes of the Week: Juneau-Douglas soccer’s Bentz and Ciambor