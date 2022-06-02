Late-game heroics lift South Anchorage boys’ soccer to championship
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - South Anchorage’s Kasen Rodriguez netted a goal in overtime to elevate the Wolverines over the West Anchorage Eagles 2-1 Saturday to claim the Division I State Championship. Watch the video attached for highlights. South won each game of the tournament by one goal, defeating Lathrop 2-1 and Dimond 1-0.
