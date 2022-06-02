Most illegal burns occurring in homeless camps, AFD says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says that despite an active burn ban in place, they are still seeing hundreds of illegal fires — many of which are occurring in homeless camps.

Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said that on Wednesday morning, they analyzed the roughly 200 illegal fires that AFD has responded to since the burn ban was put in place May 20.

“We’ve had a couple more just this morning that were incidents that included either homeless camps or just illegal fires, 66 of those have been linked directly into homeless camps, and we have yet to review about 80 of those,” Boyd said. “And we will find that the vast majority of those are likely also linked into the homeless camps or our greenbelts where folks are having small fires in the area of camps.”

Boyd said that he is particularly concerned because the fires can spread quickly in the wooded areas before they’re visible to other nearby residents.

“These are usually under reported,” Boyd said. “Folks that are responsible for these fires tend not to report them when they come in, and these fires can grow quickly, again because they are secluded, they are off of trails, they are away from areas of sight.”

Boyd said both AFD and the Anchorage Police Department have been responding to fires. A spokesperson for Anchorage police said that at least two people have been charged for violating the burn ban, but was uncertain if there had been additional charges brought forward.

Anchorage Parks and Recreation Trails Safety Foreman Mike Braniff said that camp abatement crews have another tool they can use when fire danger is high. Camps can be cleared from dangerous areas with only 24 hours notice instead of 10 days notice. Braniff said so far they haven’t used the option, but would probably do so soon.

“I anticipate that will be the case,” Braniff said. “As we look at the forecast and with the present conditions, I think it’s just going to continue to force our hand to address fire in a serious way.”

Conditions are expected to remain dry and hot in the coming days. Boyd said that as long as they do, the burn ban will remain in place.

