Process for removing public official debate continues

Public comment continues about a controversial ordinance.
Public comment continues about a controversial ordinance.
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:29 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Public comment continues about a controversial ordinance introduced at the Anchorage Assembly special meeting Wednesday night. If passed, the proposed ordinance would establish a formal process for removing a mayor from office for breach of public trust.

On June 1, the Assembly began hearings public testimony for establishing the process for removing a public official included in AO 2022-60. The proposal was introduced by assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant. In recent months, Constant and other assembly members have expressed frustration with the mayor’s office for not following the approved assembly budget, among other issues.

“Over the last several months we’ve seen scenarios where there are sections of the code that are just being ignored by the administration,” Constant said. “There are some pretty shocking procedures that have been implemented. Really for me the last straw was when the mayor didn’t implement our budget that was adopted, but instead supplemented his own budget.”

Some Anchorage residents like Dustin Sherman expressed opinions that they feel the assembly is trying to remove Mayor Dave Bronson from office.

“We have elections, they have consequences. You yourselves have told us that,” Sherman said. “You, this assembly, confirmed that election. There are ways already that the public is familiar with when it comes to removing a public official. The biggest one is recalls. But you don’t want to wait for that because there is a huge chance that that will fail.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, public testifiers were overwhelmingly in opposition to the ordinance. Constant, has repeatedly denied such claims.

“I would love people to understand that there’s no intent to implement this section of the code once passed. It’s simply an opportunity to reboot and help the mayor to understand that there are separation of powers here and that he has a responsibility to enact the code and follow the charter,” said Constant.

Six members of the assembly must agree in order for an ordinance to be passed. The proposed ordinance has 13 provisions for which a mayor can be removed from office, which Constant said is specifically has language written into the ordinance that a removal can not happen over “petty issues.”

Alaska’s News Source reached out to Mayor Bronson for comment Wednesday afternoon. Through his office, he declined to make a statement. A spokesman for Bronson, however, directed Alaska’s News Source to the mayors social media accounts for reaction. There, Bronson has said that the ordinance would give the assembly “sweeping grounds” for impeachment, and he wants to keep the separation of powers intact.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

