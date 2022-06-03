Advertisement

Alaska Division of Elections has received over 90,000 mail-in ballots for the U.S. House Special Primary Election

The special primary election to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is underway.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:59 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The special primary election to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is underway.

Alaska’s Division of Elections sent around 563,000 ballots by mail to registered voters and had received 96,111 ballots by June 1, according to their latest ballot count. This is the first ever statewide election done by mail, and ballots are due by June 11. Early and absentee in-person voting is available at select locations across the state.

Alaska voters who plan to cast their vote by mail will need to fill out their ballots, put them into a secrecy sleeve, and then into the return envelope. Once that’s finished, the ballot envelope needs to be signed by the voter and a witness.

“So people are wanting to know do I vote for one, vote for four?,” Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai said. “You only vote for one candidate in the special primary election as will be the case in the August 16 primary election. It is not a ranked-choice voting election that’s another question people have asked.”

The top four candidates from the primary will advance to the special general election on Aug. 16. Further information about the special election can be found on the Alaska Division of Elections website.

