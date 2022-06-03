Alaska gets a hot forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine and hot temperatures are a welcome summer occurrence in Alaska, especially after the long dark nights of the winter months. It’s just unfortunate that the clear skies have given officials cause for concern.

Anchorage hit a new daily record high of 75 degrees, breaking the old record on this date of 73 from 2001. Temperatures will range from 74-82 through Sunday — and new records are possible each of those days too.

While high pressure continues to provide clear skies for much of southern parts of the state, the fire danger as a result remains very high.

Dry conditions stretch from the Interior to Southwest Alaska and Southcentral Alaska, and then Southeast Alaska. A red flag warning is in effect for the northern panhandle south to Juneau through Friday night.

The hot spot for Alaska on Thursday was Haines at 84 degrees and the cold spot was Utqiagvik at 24 degrees.

