Advertisement

Alaska gets a hot forecast

Sunshine, 70s, 80s and the weekend ahead
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine and hot temperatures are a welcome summer occurrence in Alaska, especially after the long dark nights of the winter months. It’s just unfortunate that the clear skies have given officials cause for concern.

Anchorage hit a new daily record high of 75 degrees, breaking the old record on this date of 73 from 2001. Temperatures will range from 74-82 through Sunday — and new records are possible each of those days too.

While high pressure continues to provide clear skies for much of southern parts of the state, the fire danger as a result remains very high.

Dry conditions stretch from the Interior to Southwest Alaska and Southcentral Alaska, and then Southeast Alaska. A red flag warning is in effect for the northern panhandle south to Juneau through Friday night.

The hot spot for Alaska on Thursday was Haines at 84 degrees and the cold spot was Utqiagvik at 24 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose A’La Mode co-owner Marty Rathbun outside of his restaurant waiting for the Anchorage...
Anchorage restaurant owner catches man breaking into a neighboring business
Crash stock image.
Anchorage woman killed in head-on crash near Seward
A look inside the Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage.
Shelter operations at Sullivan Arena to cease June 30
The Alaska Division of Elections has announced King Crab as the winner of its first mock Ranked...
Alaska general election filing deadline passes with 10 incumbents not seeking reelection
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
Home swept away amid Copper River flooding, other homes in danger

Latest News

Temp Extremes-JP 6-2-22
Alaska gets a hot forecast
A large and strong high pressure system means a continuation of sunny, dry days with record...
High temperatures in record territory through the weekend
A large and strong high pressure system means a continuation of sunny, dry days with record...
High temperatures in record territory through the weekend
Moose Shower-Photo 6-1-22
June turns the heat up to high