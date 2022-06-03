Anchorage police investigate stabbing downtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a stabbing in the 300 block of West 4th Avenue. According to a nixle alert, police responded to initial reports of a physical altercation that broke out between two adult males where one stabbed the other in the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One adult male was taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, but police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

As of 2:55 a.m. when the nixle alert went out, police say 4th Avenue is currently closed between C and D Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

