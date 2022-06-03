Advertisement

Man accused of stashing cocaine in wheelchair at airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found packages of a white powdery substance within seat cushions of an electric wheelchair.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) – A passenger arriving at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, is accused of trying to use a wheelchair to stash cocaine from the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found packages of a white powdery substance within the seat cushions of an electric wheelchair.

CBP said the substance field-tested positive for cocaine.

Officers found a total of four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine in the wheelchair.

Alexander Lopez-Morel, 22, was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport,” said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

