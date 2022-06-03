Professionals warn parents of ‘summer slump’ that can occur during the summer break

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With summer break in full swing for students across the state of Alaska, professionals are urging parents to include academics in their summer activities this year.

According K-12 Strategy Vice President Trenton Goble, the three months that students miss school during the break can create a regression in their academic progression. They call this “the summer slide.”

This can result in students returning to school in the fall with academic delays. Similar to sports, students need to practice the skills that they learned during the academic year.

By keeping students engaged academically during the summer months, it can help them avoid that regression come the next school year. However, experts say finding balance is key. Adults can do this by helping their students revisit material they have already learned during their previous school year.

“When you go for a walk with kids. Just having a conversation relating that to things that they may have read or things that they may have done,” Goble said.

Goble said that activities such as going to the library, reading as a family or going to the zoo are all good examples of fun activities that families can do to help beat the slump.

“Keeping things fun, engaging and looking for opportunities to maybe infuse some of those elements into the you know the daily grind,” Goble said.

After the experience many adults had helping their students learn remotely during the past two academic school years, Goble said that parents are more skilled at this than years in the past.

“I think parents also developed a lot of skills too during that time and found ways to be able to supplement and support the work at home that they were getting from school,” Goble said.

