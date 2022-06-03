Advertisement

Weekend features record warmth

Rain chances begin to increase Sunday
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik calls for record warmth with abundant sunshine for this first weekend in June
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As mentioned all week, a large and sprawling high-pressure system over the Interior, has been responsible for the clear, blue sky, bright sunshine and very warm temperatures.

A new record high of 75 degrees was set at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Thursday. The record for Friday is 74 degrees, which was established in 1957, and should be overtaken by Friday’s forecast high of 77. Additional record highs are in the forecast for the upcoming weekend as temperatures remain 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

This same high-pressure system is also keeping Southcentral Alaska “abnormally dry”, with even some portions of the Valley, the Anchorage Bowl, and the northwestern Kenai Peninsula listed in the “moderate drought” category.

Friday marks the 21st day without any measurable rainfall at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. An isolated, or stray, shower may occur north of Palmer into the Gulkana and Glennallen areas today. Rain chances move into the 30 percent range and closer to the bowl, both Sunday and Monday. The best chance of rain arrives Tuesday as low pressure develops over the Gulf of Alaska, but looks to stay on the light side.

Enjoy your weekend and stay cool!

