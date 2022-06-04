Advertisement

8-year-old killed in random shooting while on vacation, sheriff’s office says

Deputies are investigating a random shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old boy in South...
Deputies are investigating a random shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old boy in South Carolina.(Dunham Family)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (Dunham Family) - An 8-year-old boy was killed in South Carolina when a man randomly shot at passing vehicles.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on May 28.

According to authorities, the boy’s father was driving when the shooting happened. He was shot in the leg and expected to survive, while the boy’s mother was also in the car and wasn’t injured.

Officials said the family was from New Hampshire and were on vacation in South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Charles Montgomery Allen was arrested in the shooting and facing several charges, including murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Allen’s motive for the shooting remains unclear, according to investigators.

Copyright 2022 Dunham Family via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Homicide investigation underway after man dies from injuries in downtown Anchorage stabbing
Damage caused to the Richardson Highway due to flooding.
Richardson Highway temporarily closed due to flood damage
Revive Alaska Community Services shows renderings of a proposed housing complex for low income...
New Independence Park housing complex is not a homeless shelter, nonprofit says
Moose A’La Mode co-owner Marty Rathbun outside of his restaurant waiting for the Anchorage...
Anchorage restaurant owner catches man breaking into a neighboring business
Ballots are in the mail for all registered Alaska voters for the U.S. House special primary...
Alaska Division of Elections has received over 90,000 mail-in ballots for the U.S. House Special Primary Election

Latest News

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
Climber dies will attempting to summit Denali
Climber dies while attempting summit of Denali
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet.
Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say