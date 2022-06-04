Climber dies while attempting summit of Denali

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A climber died while attempting to summit Denali on Friday evening. According to a statement from the National Park Service, Fernando Birman, 48, of Stockton, NJ collapsed at the 19,700 foot level of Denali. The NPS says Birman’s mountain guides began CPR immediately, but Birman never regained a pulse. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of death is not known, but the NPS statement says it was, “consistent with sudden cardiac arrest.”

With the help of his guides, Birman’s body was brought down from the mountain and transferred to the Alaska state medical examiner’s office late Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.