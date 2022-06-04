New Independence Park housing complex is not a homeless shelter, nonprofit says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A misunderstanding angered some Independence Park area residents, who were led to believe that a homeless shelter was being built in their neighborhood. However, the nonprofit planning the housing development said that the facility is intended to house veterans.

Neighbors met with the nonprofit planning the housing development — Revive Alaska Community Services — Thursday night to voice concerns that a homeless shelter was being built in their backyards. Revive President Prince Nwankudu said that neighbors had been misinformed. The organization is planning to build low-income housing for seniors and veterans.

“It was the wrong information that was passed on that created people’s opposition,” Nwankudu said. “When we explained to them that this is not a shelter, but a housing facility for veterans who have served this country in their prime and need our help now because they can’t make ends meet, they were satisfied.”

Renderings on the Revive website show the planned complex for the 4.4 acre lot the organization owns. Nwankudu said they will use re-engineered army barracks purchased from JBER to put up seven fourplexes as well as an office building. He said the result would be an attractive complex that is drug free and fits in with the surrounding neighborhood.

“We also told them that people that are going to be residents, they are going to be properly vetted. It’s not just people off the streets, they’re going to be people who even have families, people who have grandchildren,” Nwankudu said.

Revive’s website was recently updated to state specifically that the project is not a homeless shelter. But the website also says the population served will be homeless veterans and seniors. Nwankudu said he understands the confusion. Homeless, in this case, can simply mean they are struggling to afford a home of their own. The website also offers a longer explanation of the project, but some still have questions, including Randy Sulte, the newly elected Anchorage Assembly member for the district.

“I would definitely want to see more of the plan — where these residents are coming from, what their means of support are,” Sulte said. “Obviously, there’s concerns around high density housing.”

Adam Trombley, Anchorage’s Director of Community and Economic Development, said the property is not zoned for a homeless shelter but is zoned for the type of project that Revive is proposing. Nwankudu said the organization plans to submit its building plans to the city within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.