Advertisement

Police detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on citizen in Las Vegas

Colin Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is...
Colin Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is currently assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was arrested for drawing his gun on a citizen during a driving altercation, the department announced.

Colin Snyder was arrested Thursday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law in connection with an incident on May 19.

According to LVMPD, Synder got into an altercation while driving in a neighborhood near N. Buffalo Drive and Regatta Drive. After the initial incident, Snyder drove his personal vehicle to his home and returned in his unmarked police vehicle to the citizen’s location.

Police said the incident escalated further and Snyder drew his firearm on the citizen.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Snyder violated the law, and an arrest warrant was issued,” LVMPD said. Synder then surrendered to police and was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016, according to the department, and is currently assigned to the Theft Crimes Bureau. LVMPD said he will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the confirmation of charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moose A’La Mode co-owner Marty Rathbun outside of his restaurant waiting for the Anchorage...
Anchorage restaurant owner catches man breaking into a neighboring business
Police lights
Homicide investigation underway after man dies from injuries in downtown Anchorage stabbing
The Alaska Division of Elections has announced King Crab as the winner of its first mock Ranked...
Alaska general election filing deadline passes with 10 incumbents not seeking reelection
National Tsunami Warning Center
Tsunami warning sirens across Kenai Peninsula were false alarm, National Tsunami Warning Center says
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’

Latest News

Fire weather warnings issued for parts of Alaska
Sunshine generates record highs
Revive Alaska Community Services shows renderings of a proposed housing complex for low income...
New Independence Park housing complex is not a homeless shelter, nonprofit says
A misunderstanding angered some Independence Park area residents, who were led to believe that...
New Independence Park housing complex is not a homeless shelter, nonprofit says
The new homeless shelter, Catholic Social Services, is set to open on June 6th. The new shelter...
Sockeye Inn homeless shelter to open Monday