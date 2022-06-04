Smokejumpers prepare to fight East Fork Fire near St. Mary’s

ST. MARY’S, Alaska (KTUU) - The East Fork Fire has grown to approximately 2,000 acres according to the Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska Fire Service. The fire is located approximately 25 miles north of the village of St. Mary’s along the Yukon River and is slowly nearing a cabin and several Alaska Native allotments according to a fire service spokesperson.

Beth Ipsen, spokesperson for the Alaska Fire Service, said that eight smokejumpers are located near the site of a threatened cabin and are working on measures to protect the cabin. The cabin and Native allotments remain to the north of the fire. According to a post, the fire is burning in the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge and is expected to continue growing due to dry conditions and available fuels.

“In Alaska, because we have a lot of areas that are pretty remote that we can manage some of these fires as, as more of a resource to help with the regeneration of the ecological system,” Ipsen said. “Fire has been in Alaska before humans and Alaska is actually a fire dependent ecosystem. So sometimes, if it’s not threatening any values nearby, we can let it function its natural ecological role.”

According to the post, the fire was started by a lightning strike and was first observed on May 31. Ipsen said that fires caused by lightning strikes are not at all unique currently, and that the smokejumpers on site could move to protect Native allotments quickly now that they are located near the East Fork Fire.

“We’re we are starting to get into the time of the season where we will have more lightning caused fires.” Ipsen said. “They tend to be in more remote areas where we can manage them for resource values, for resource benefits, but certainly we will protect people, firefighters, and if it gets to the point where it’s threatening some valuable sites, yes, we will put people in there as long as we can safely do so.”

Ipsen warned that Alaska residents should be cautious about fire with hot and dry conditions persisting around the state. Additionally, Ipsen said that commercial airline seat availability issues have also begun to impact the ability to receive firefighters from the Lower 48.

“What was kind of unusual about it this year is that we had to shuttle them up with our own aircraft,” Ipsen said. “Usually and we can get them on commercial flights, but because there seems to be less available flights and higher prices, we ended up shuttling them up ourselves. And I hope that this doesn’t continue to be a problem, because if we do see an increase in fire activity and we have, if we struggle with getting folks up here, we may have to do a little more creative measures like this.”

Ipsen said that 20 smokejumpers arrived today.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.