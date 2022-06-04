Advertisement

Sunshine generates record highs

Fire weather warnings issued for parts of Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage recorded another record daily high temperature at 78 degrees, continuing the warm weather pattern.

This is the earliest that a temperature that high has shown up this early in Anchorage, according to records. The official high is recorded at the airport. Temperatures in the 80s were showing up in other parts of the city and Southcentral Alaska region.

Low pressure is wobbling to the Northern Pacific Ocean and will bring rain to parts of the Southern Panhandle. The rain will work its way north to Juneau through the day Saturday. Cooler temperatures will accompany the clouds and rain.

Interior locations should be watchful of afternoon thunderstorms, as much of mainland Alaska remains dry with high fire danger.

Prince William Sound will see temperatures in the 70s, with thunderstorms in the Copper River basin.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect for the Susitna Valley Saturday afternoon, beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing through the evening. The danger is for low relative humidity.

The hot spot Friday was Haines with 83 degrees. The coldest temperature went to Point Thomson at 22 degrees.

